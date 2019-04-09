|
LANDRO (Charlie):
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Charlie Landro on Saturday 6th April. He was a devoted husband to Antonietta, and loving father to Teresa, Anthony, Emily and Gino. Father-in-law to Carmela, Doug and Frances, grandfather to Peter, Elena, Robert, Antonietta, Gianni, Patricia, Graham, Marc, Jessica, Sienna, Faebian, Julian and James. Great grandfather to Eliana.
We will forever love you and miss your gorgeous smile and loving devotion. Your family was always your life.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 9, 2019