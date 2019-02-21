BUZZA (Cecily ): 14.06.35 - 18.02.19
Currently, the Guest Book for Cecily BUZZA is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 24 February 2019.
Mum passed away peacefully at SCGH, although she didn't want to leave us.
Our Mum and Nanna will be greatly missed by us all. She was a strong, determined and resilient woman who never let her health issues stop her doing what she wanted to do. Her family was everything to her, as were her strong Christian convictions.
Special thanks to the ED and ICU staff at SCGH who went above and beyond. RIP now Mum, we love you. Jenny, Peter, Murray and families.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 21, 2019