Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Catherine STRADWICK is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 11 April 2019. View



(Catherine Betty ): 25.03.1923 - 31.03.2019 An Angel gone back to heaven. A beautiful lady, so placid and rare,

To us you showed nothing but unconditional love and care. Our thoughts are always with you,

Your place no one will fill,

In life we loved you dearly,

In death we love you still.

Rest in peace now mum, no more suffering. We love you and will miss you always. Till we meet again.

Loving mum to Kerrie-lee, Nanna to Shaynon and Indigo.







STRADWICK(Catherine Betty ): 25.03.1923 - 31.03.2019 An Angel gone back to heaven. A beautiful lady, so placid and rare,To us you showed nothing but unconditional love and care. Our thoughts are always with you,Your place no one will fill,In life we loved you dearly,In death we love you still.Rest in peace now mum, no more suffering. We love you and will miss you always. Till we meet again.Loving mum to Kerrie-lee, Nanna to Shaynon and Indigo. Published in The West Australian on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers