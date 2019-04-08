STRADWICK
(Catherine Betty ): 25.03.1923 - 31.03.2019 An Angel gone back to heaven. A beautiful lady, so placid and rare,
To us you showed nothing but unconditional love and care. Our thoughts are always with you,
Your place no one will fill,
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still.
Rest in peace now mum, no more suffering. We love you and will miss you always. Till we meet again.
Loving mum to Kerrie-lee, Nanna to Shaynon and Indigo.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 8, 2019