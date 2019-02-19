Catherine PHIPPS

PHIPPS
(Catherine Donelda):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on 13.2.2019 aged 91 years. Loving mother to Kerry, Kathryn, Gerard, Hayden and Matthew. Loving mother-in-law to Brian, Stephen, Jenni and Amanda. Loved grandma to 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Sleep peacefully. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Brightwater The Oaks for their extraordinary care to Cath.


Published in The West Australian on Feb. 19, 2019
