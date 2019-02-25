Catherine DAVIES

DAVIES (Catherine Mary):
Passed away peacefully 22.2.2019 aged 81. Dearly loved wife of Stan (dec). Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Lyndon and Alyce, Wayne and Jillian. Adored and much loved Nanny to Rhiannon, Gemma and Sebastian. A special thank you to all the wonderful and caring staff at Brightwater Mandurah. Forever in our hearts

Published in The West Australian on Feb. 25, 2019
