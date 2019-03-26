LIBERATORE:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Caterina Liberatore of AEGIS Hilton, formerly of White Gum Valley will be celebrated in Christ the King Catholic Church, Lefroy Road, Beaconsfield commencing at 10.15am on FRIDAY (29.03.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 11.30am for an Entombment Service.
Please assemble at Samson Pavilion at 11.20am.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Christ the King Church, Beaconsfield at 9.45am prior to Mass. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to Alzheimer's WA.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 26, 2019