Caterina LIBERATORE

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "LIBERATORE (Caterina ): My beautiful Sister, a lady of..."
    - Caterina LIBERATORE
    Published in: The West Australian
  • "LIBERATORE (Caterina ): Heartfelt sympathy to my nephew..."
    - Caterina LIBERATORE
    Published in: The West Australian
  • "LIBERATORE (Caterina ): Heartfelt sympathy to Bart, Renata..."
    - Caterina LIBERATORE
    Published in: The West Australian
  • "LIBERATORE (Caterina ): Goodbye Zia, your work is done..."
    - Caterina LIBERATORE
    Published in: The West Australian
  • " LIBERATORE (Caterina): To Bart, Renata, Damian, Marie,..."
    - Caterina LIBERATORE
    Published in: The West Australian
Currently, the Guest Book for Caterina LIBERATORE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 29 March 2019.


LIBERATORE (Caterina):
Born Lipari, Italy on 5th April 1927. Passed away peacefully at AEGIS Hilton on 22nd March 2019.
Dearly loved wife of Domenico (dec). Much loved mother and mother -in-law of Bart and Renata. Loved Nonna of Damian and Marie, Christian and Ellaine. Cherished Bis Nonna of Nicholas, Isabella, Alessandra and Jude.
For your sweet and gracious nature, for your understanding way, for the patience and the thoughtfulness you shared from day to day.
For all the many helpful things you found time to do for us, thank you, Mum and Nonna, may you rest eternally.
Riposa in Pace.
Our sincere thanks to Dr Monaco and all the staff at AEGIS Hilton for their wonderful care.




logo
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com