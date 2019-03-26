|
Currently, the Guest Book for Caterina LIBERATORE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 29 March 2019.
LIBERATORE (Caterina):
Born Lipari, Italy on 5th April 1927. Passed away peacefully at AEGIS Hilton on 22nd March 2019.
Dearly loved wife of Domenico (dec). Much loved mother and mother -in-law of Bart and Renata. Loved Nonna of Damian and Marie, Christian and Ellaine. Cherished Bis Nonna of Nicholas, Isabella, Alessandra and Jude.
For your sweet and gracious nature, for your understanding way, for the patience and the thoughtfulness you shared from day to day.
For all the many helpful things you found time to do for us, thank you, Mum and Nonna, may you rest eternally.
Riposa in Pace.
Our sincere thanks to Dr Monaco and all the staff at AEGIS Hilton for their wonderful care.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 26, 2019