Currently, the Guest Book for Carolyn ROSE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 28 March 2019.
ROSE (Carolyn):
nee Hanley and Anscombe
Loving sister to Colin and Suzanne. Sister-in-law to Susan and Geoff. Aunty to Julie, Brett, Sarah, Jane and Christopher.
A heart of gold stopped beating, two smiling eyes at rest, God broke our hearts that day, but he only takes the best. We know Mum and Dad have their arms around you. Sleep tight our dear sister, till we meet again. You will be dearly missed. Love Colin, Suzanne and family.
Funeral details will be advised at a later date.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 25, 2019