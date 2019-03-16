|
MURPHY Carmel (Kath):
Passed away peacefully at home 14.3.2019. Cherished wife of Gordon (dec), loving mother of Paul, Russell and Peter, loved mother-in-law of Patty and Lyn. Much loved and treasured Nanna of Scott, Cameron, Caris, Erin, and great grandma of Amelia, Noah, Lewis, Lucy, Benjamin and Jobe.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 16, 2019