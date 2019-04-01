|
FINNERTY (Carlie):
Loving daughter of Debra. Step-daughter of David. Adored sister of Melissa and Ben. Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday 23.3.2019. I remember your smile, The things you would say, I treasure the hours we spent every day. The laughs we had, the secrets we shared, The love you gave, the way you cared. You left a place no one can fill, We will miss you, Carlie, and always will. Life goes on, we know it's true, But not the same without you.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 1, 2019