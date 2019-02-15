Carina GREEN

GREEN (Carina Betty):
Dearly loved Wife of Wally, passed away peacefully on 13th February 2019. Wonderful Mother and Mother-in-law to Sam, Debbie, Jane and Phil, Sally and Rob, Ian (dec). Much loved by four Grandchildren and their families. A woman of love, compassion, strength and integrity demonstrated in all facets of her life.


Published in The West Australian on Feb. 15, 2019
