COUTTS (Campbell ): Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 3rd April, aged 85 years.
|
Much loved husband of Yvonne for 63 years.
Cherished father of Bradley, Jason and Cameron.
Adored Grandfather of Brendan, Lachlan, Sarah and Kaya.
Great Grandfather of Rylie and Madison and Father in Law of Caron.
A man who lived his life with compassion, respect and dignity.
Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace, Curl. From your loving family. In accordance with Cam's wishes, a private family service only will be conducted.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019