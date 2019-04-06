Campbell COUTTS

Obituary
Guest Book
  • " COUTTS (Campbell): Dearly loved husband of Yvonne for..."
    - Campbell COUTTS
    Published in: The West Australian
  • "COUTTS (Campbell ): Passed away peacefully at home on..."
    - Campbell COUTTS
    Published in: The West Australian
Currently, the Guest Book for Campbell COUTTS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 9 April 2019.

COUTTS (Campbell ): Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 3rd April, aged 85 years.
Much loved husband of Yvonne for 63 years.
Cherished father of Bradley, Jason and Cameron.
Adored Grandfather of Brendan, Lachlan, Sarah and Kaya.
Great Grandfather of Rylie and Madison and Father in Law of Caron.
A man who lived his life with compassion, respect and dignity.
Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace, Curl. From your loving family. In accordance with Cam's wishes, a private family service only will be conducted.

Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com