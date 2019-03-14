|
Currently, the Guest Book for Bruno ROMEO is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 17 March 2019.
ROMEO (Bruno):
Born 19.01.1937 Molochio RC. Passed away surrounded by his loving family on 11.03.2019, after a long struggle with illness. He is survived by his wife Mimma (nee Barbaro), son Bruno and daughter Nancy.
Bruno, you were the love of my life for 52 years. We built such a beautiful life together. Your love and courage gave me strength. You didn't deserve to suffer so much, yet you never made a fuss. I will miss you every day, your loving wife Mimma.
ROMEO (Bruno):
A bellezza du Papà Despite the adversity placed before you,
you never failed to brighten our lives with your love and humour. The huge void in our daily lives will never be filled. Forever in our hearts, we cherish the memories we made together. Love your son Bruno and daughter Nancy
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019