Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Bruno ROMEO is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 17 March 2019. View



ROMEO (Bruno):

Born 19.01.1937 Molochio RC. Passed away surrounded by his loving family on 11.03.2019, after a long struggle with illness. He is survived by his wife Mimma (nee Barbaro), son Bruno and daughter Nancy.

Bruno, you were the love of my life for 52 years. We built such a beautiful life together. Your love and courage gave me strength. You didn't deserve to suffer so much, yet you never made a fuss. I will miss you every day, your loving wife Mimma.

ROMEO (Bruno):

A bellezza du Papà Despite the adversity placed before you,

you never failed to brighten our lives with your love and humour. The huge void in our daily lives will never be filled. Forever in our hearts, we cherish the memories we made together. Love your son Bruno and daughter Nancy













Funeral Director Info

ROMEO (Bruno):Born 19.01.1937 Molochio RC. Passed away surrounded by his loving family on 11.03.2019, after a long struggle with illness. He is survived by his wife Mimma (nee Barbaro), son Bruno and daughter Nancy.Bruno, you were the love of my life for 52 years. We built such a beautiful life together. Your love and courage gave me strength. You didn't deserve to suffer so much, yet you never made a fuss. I will miss you every day, your loving wife Mimma.ROMEO (Bruno):A bellezza du Papà Despite the adversity placed before you,you never failed to brighten our lives with your love and humour. The huge void in our daily lives will never be filled. Forever in our hearts, we cherish the memories we made together. Love your son Bruno and daughter Nancy Published in The West Australian from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers