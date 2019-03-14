ROMEO:
A Requiem Mass for the late Mr Bruno Romeo of Midvale will be held in St Anthony's Parish Church, 96 Innamincka Road, Greenmount commencing at 10.30am on Wednesday (20.03.2019).
At the conclusion of the Mass, the Cortege will proceed to Midland Cemetery, Myles Road, Swan View for the Burial commencing at 12.00pm.
Vigil Prayer and Rosary will be recited at Purslowe & Chipper Funeral Home, 239 Great Eastern Hwy, Midland commencing at 7.30pm Tuesday (19.03.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 14, 2019