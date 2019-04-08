MAMMONE (Bruno ): Bruno Mammone born in Delianuova 26.4.1943 passed away on the 5.4.2019. Son of Giovanni Mammone (dec), Domenica Italiano (dec) and stepson of Giuseppina Italiano (dec) passed away in Canada with his family by his side. In our hearts and loved always, finally at peace no more suffering. Left behind wife Maria Madafferi, 3 kids and 3 grandkids, brothers, sisters, in-laws and families. R.I.P.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 8, 2019