Bruce KASZANSKI

  KASZANSKI (Bruce): A battle bravely fought to the very...
    - Bruce KASZANSKI
    Published in: The West Australian
  KASZANSKI (Bruce): Brooce the Fierce, after a long and...
    - Bruce KASZANSKI
    Published in: The West Australian
Guest Book for Bruce KASZANSKI

KASZANSKI (Bruce ): What your illness could not do. It couldn't shatter love, it couldn't weaken hope, it couldn't kill friendship, it couldn't silence your courage and it could never conquer your spirit.

We will never forget someone who gave us so much to remember.

Forever loved by your family, Petty, Jessy, Shane and Megan. Robby, Imogen, Haylee, Korey and Jack.



Published in The West Australian from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
