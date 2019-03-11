KASZANSKI (Bruce ): What your illness could not do. It couldn't shatter love, it couldn't weaken hope, it couldn't kill friendship, it couldn't silence your courage and it could never conquer your spirit.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Bruce KASZANSKI is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 14 March 2019.
We will never forget someone who gave us so much to remember.
Forever loved by your family, Petty, Jessy, Shane and Megan. Robby, Imogen, Haylee, Korey and Jack.
Published in The West Australian from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019