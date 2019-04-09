Brian MCLAUGHLIN

    - Brian MCLAUGHLIN
    Published in: The West Australian
Mc Laughlin (Brian ): We're sending a dove to Heaven, with a parcel on it's wings.
Be careful when you open it, it's full of beautiful things.
Inside is a million kisses wrapped up in a million hugs.
To say how much we miss you and send you all our love.
We hold you close within our hearts and here you shall remain.
To walk with us throughout our lives, until we meet again.

Miss you dearly, Faye, Liz, Macca, Martin, Chris, Anne and families XX



Published in The West Australian on Apr. 9, 2019
