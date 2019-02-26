|
Currently, the Guest Book for Brian HORSWELL is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 1 March 2019.
HORSWELL (Brian):
Born 1938. Arrived in Perth from the UK with wife Mavis and daughter Sonia. Lived in various suburbs around Perth for many years with visits back to the UK. Finally settling in Cornwall, UK in later life. Brian sadly passed away in February 2019. Family wish to advise friends in Perth of Brian's passing.
HORSWELL (Brian):
Thank you for many years of warm friendship we have shared. We have many happy memories of trips made together. Our love and sympathy to Mavis and family on your loss. Barbara and Neil.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 26, 2019