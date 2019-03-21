GIDNEY (Brian Bruce ): Born Kingston upon Thames, England 6 April 1938, passed away 18 March 2019. Much loved husband of Anne for 20 years and Alexa (dec) for 29 years. Beloved father of Jon, Sarah (dec), Helen, Ali (dec) and father in law of Gail and Michael. Beloved Uncle to Tim and Marianne, Martin and Krista and Lucinda. Proud Grandad to Miriam, Lincoln, Harley, James and Alexa (dec). Beloved Great Uncle to Juliana, Peter and Carolina. Teacher, Lecturer, Housemaster and Coach to literally thousands. Our family all have so many treasured memories and you'll forever be in our hearts.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 21, 2019