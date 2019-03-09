|
Currently, the Guest Book for Brett STEEDMAN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 12 March 2019.
STEEDMAN (Brett):
Passed away 5.3.2019. Peacefully at rest.
Loved son and stepson of Marilyn and Malcolm. Son of Don (dec) and brother to Bradley Allan (dec). Devoted brother and brother-in-law of Scott and Sally. Loved father of Brody (dec), Brent and Breanna. Sadly missed by his family.
Loved son of Marilyn and stepson of Malcolm. My beloved son, taken from us so tragically. If I had not loved you so much, the parting may have been a little easier, this is just so hard. God has you in his keeping but left you in your mother's heart. Psalm 23
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019