Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Brendan NOTTINGHAM is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 31 March 2019. View

NOTTINGHAM

(Brendan Troy ): From Dawesville, formerly Clarkson. Passed away peacefully at Royal Perth Hospital, Sunday 17th March. Much loved son of Joanne. Adored brother of Rory and Liah. You touched the lives of everybody you met. The saying "Only the good die young" has never been so true. You loved life and lived it. Rest In Peace our sweet angel. You will be forever missed by many. I know you will watch over us and guide us until we meet again.

Love You Forever.

Mum Rory and Liah. Xxx.



