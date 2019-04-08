|
Currently, the Guest Book for Brenda BAILEY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 11 April 2019.
BAILEY (Brenda):
28.8.1944 – 4.4.2019 Dearly beloved wife and best friend of Ross. Much loved mother and mother- in-law of Elizabeth, Bill, Christine, Christopher, Adrian, Amanda, Stuart, Wendy, Raelene, Don and Delma. Cherished Nana to 23 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Sadly lost her fight with MND and passed away peacefully at home. Your memory is the greatest treasure to have and to hold in our hearts forever.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 8, 2019