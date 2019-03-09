A ritonovic:
The Funeral Service for Mr Branislav ARITONOVIC, formerly of Woodvale, will be held in the Serbian Orthodox Church of St Sava, Smith Street, Highgate at 10.15am on WEDNESDAY (13.3.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of the Service and arrive at the main entrance of Karrakatta Cemetery at 12.15pm for a Burial Service.
Viewing will take place in Bowra & O'Dea Chapel, 502 Wanneroo Road (Corner Victoria Road) , Westminster at 7.00pm on TUESDAY (12.3.2019).
502 WANNEROO RD WESTMINSTER 9464 7266
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019