Alan Robert (Bob):
01.04.1923 - 08.04.2019 Passed away peacefully on Monday.
Much loved family member.
Husband to Patty (dec), Father of John and Peter, Father-in-Law to Jocelyn (Jo) and Donna, Grandfather to five Grandsons and their partners: Luke and Liv, Adam and Carla, Ben and Lisa, Kane and Janet and Jordan.
Great Grandad to Jesse, Dylan, Luke and Jye.
Rest peacefully now after a great innings.
A private funeral will be conducted in accordance with his wishes.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 10, 2019