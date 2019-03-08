Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Bjorn MAK is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 11 March 2019. View

MAK (Bjorn ): Time goes on, yet Bjorn we are intertwined more and more, we share the earth, water, night sky and the air; with your presence and memories. You evoke in us, earth memories of camping, water memories of joy at the beach, the night sky of the Sthn Cross and the air of your love/joy for life. Your memory in these moments provides a big bloody smile, yet fills us with sadness of missed times. You are with us always Bro we love you



