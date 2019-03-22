|
TATTERSALL
William Russell
(Billy Boy):
21.9.1927 - 19.3.2019 On Tuesday our Dad passed away peacefully. He leaves behind a legacy of wit, love and laughter. We laughed with him and loved him deeply. Dad was a talented musician, a gifted comedian, a daring inventor, a dicey hypnotist, an amazing ventriloquist and an eloquent entertainer...and he could fly! The magic was endless. But, above all else, he was a devoted, loving and caring family man. Patient and kind, he was always there for us. We love him to the moon and back. We celebrate him, his life and the contribution he made to our comfort and happiness on this earth. Rest well our darling Billy Boy.
Our love flies with you.
Janine, Joe, Lisa, Mia and Wis.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 22, 2019