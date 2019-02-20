|
Currently, the Guest Book for Bill SAMUELS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 23 February 2019.
SAMUELS (Bill):
04.08.1933 - 17.02.2019 Much loved husband of Margaret. Dad of Peter and Vicki, Geoffrey and Susan, Garry and Rosie, Marc and Joanne.
Adored Grandad of Tammie, Kara and Scott, Jessica and Robby, Christopher, Angela, Connor, Zac, Kacie, Great Grandad of Joseph, Layla and Cameron.
Greatly missed and loved by us all.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 20, 2019