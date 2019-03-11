|
ROBERTS (Bill):
Bill passed away peacefully surrounded by family 7th March. Much loved husband of Bev and loving father to Tracey, Leanne and Kylie. A man who embraced his sons in law Mark, Darren and Michael and dearly loved his grandchildren Chloe, Dale, Hayden, Matt, Britt, Ebony and Jordan. You were our rock and confidant who provided unconditional wisdom and guidance and we will forever be grateful for all you have done and the life lessons you have shared. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The West Australian from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019