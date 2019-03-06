Bill REVELEY

    - Bill REVELEY
    Published in: The West Australian
REVELEY (Bill ): So long Billy, you were a great friend and colleague over many years.
Our friendship with you, Christine and your young family during the wild west days in Karratha/Dampier are still so precious in our memories.
Heartfelt sympathies to Christine and the boys, Mitch, Russ, Nick and Ray.

Wayne and Sandy Neenan.



Published in The West Australian on Mar. 6, 2019
