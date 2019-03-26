Beverley BICKFORD

B ickford (Beverley):
Died on Saturday (23.03.2019), loving wife of Brian. Devoted Mother of Julie, Louise and Marshall. Mother-in-Law to Dale and Scott. Nan of Liam, Allisha and Matt, Tyson and Jess, Erin and Mikey. Amah of Kya, Olivia, Clare, Ayla, Madison, Alira and Trent. Grieve a little, laugh a lot and enjoy beautiful memories.

