TINKLER
Ettie (Betty) Louisa:
4.1.1936 - 16.3.2019 Formerly of Dianella, Success and Opal Armadale. Passed away peacefully in her sleep. Much loved wife of Ray for over 63 years. Loved Mum of Anne and Andrew, loved Mother-in-law of Andrew and Jacqueline. Adored Nan of Alex, Claire, Serena, Mason and Estelle. Thanks for a life time of love and devotion to your family.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 20, 2019