HOWARD (Betty Joyce ): 6.1.1933 - 25.3.2019
|
Our beautiful Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma passed away peacefully on Monday 25th March. Mum had a wonderful life and she loved
her family dearly. Mum will be sadly missed by Kerry and David, Ray and Pat, Geoff and Sue, Wes and Joeley, 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandies.
Now reunited with Dad. Always in our hearts.
Our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to Dr Varghese and all of the wonderful people at Hermitage Ellenbrook who have always cared for Mum with so much compassion and kindness.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 27, 2019