    Published in: The West Australian
HAWLEY (Betty ): Adored Aunty of Debbie and Shane. Beloved Wife of Geoff. We looked up to you as a mother figure for as long as we both can remember. You left this world as you lived in it - with dignity and style. You can now finally rest with your sons Chris and Mark and your Mum and Dad. Debbie, PJ, Luke, Teneale and Ciara. Shane and Rob.



Published in The West Australian on Apr. 3, 2019
