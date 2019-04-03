HAWLEY (Betty ): Adored Aunty of Debbie and Shane. Beloved Wife of Geoff. We looked up to you as a mother figure for as long as we both can remember. You left this world as you lived in it - with dignity and style. You can now finally rest with your sons Chris and Mark and your Mum and Dad. Debbie, PJ, Luke, Teneale and Ciara. Shane and Rob.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Betty HAWLEY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 6 April 2019.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 3, 2019