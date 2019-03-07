Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Betty COLTMAN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 10 March 2019. View



COLTMAN Alleen (Betty):

Passed away peacefully on 03.03.2019. Reunited with devoted husband Ray (dec). Caring mother of Christine, Raymond and Michelle. Mother-in-law of Reg and Phillip.

Nan of Lee-Ann (dec), Kim-Michelle, Raelene, Kirsty, Melinda, Paul, Adam, Rodney, Hollie. Great Nan of 20.

Great Great Nan of 1½. Forever in our Hearts. COLTMAN Alleen (Betty):

Mum as I watched the sunrise on Sunday. I started the day without your hand in mine. My heart was full of love and sadness. Rest Peacefully in Dad's arms.

Michelle and Families.

The family would like to thank all the special carers for all the care mum has received over the last 7 years. Many thanks, Michelle and Christine.







Published in The West Australian on Mar. 7, 2019

