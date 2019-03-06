Funeral notice



BURGOYNE:

The Funeral Mass for the late Mrs Elizabeth Burgoyne (Betty) of Port Kennedy formerly of Kenwick will be celebrated at St Bernadette's Catholic Church, Grand Ocean Boulevard Port Kennedy at 11.00am TUESDAY (12.3.2019). At the conclusion of the Mass the cortege will proceed to ROCKINGHAM Regional Memorial Park Cemetery, Baldivis Road, Baldivis to arrive at 12.30pm for a Burial in the Lawn Section.

By Betty's request a Private family viewing will be held until 10.30am. No admittance into the main Church will be allowed.

Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in St Bernadette's catholic Church, Grand Ocean Boulevard Port Kennedy at 6.30pm MONDAY evening (11.3.2019).











Published in The West Australian on Mar. 6, 2019

