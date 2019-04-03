|
ANDREWS Betty
(nee Townson):
Passed away peacefully at Amberley Aged Care on 30.3.2019 aged 87 years.
Loving daughter of Eileen and Richard Townson (both dec). Dearly loved wife of Jim (dec). Beloved mother of Kerry and Barrie, Michelle and John, Bernie and Bev. Devoted and loving Nanna of nine grandchildren and great Nanna Bet of eight.
You loved us all unconditionally and lived your life for your family. Treasured memories of a mother who showed love, kindness and selflessness for her family. We were so blessed to have had you as our Mum and friend.
Now reunited with Dad on the dance floor in heaven.
Our heartfelt Thanks to the staff at Amberley Aged Care for their care, friendship and devotion to Mum...she always had a smile for each one of you.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 3, 2019