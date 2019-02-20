|
Currently, the Guest Book for Bette REDDY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 23 February 2019.
REDDY
Elsie Elizabeth (Bette):
Born on the 10.10.1940, sadly passed away on Friday 15.02.2019. "Bett" is the beloved mother of Nicole, Michael and Lisa. Mother-in-law to Daniel, Glen and Shanelle.
Nanna "Bett" to Harrison, Sophie, Mia, Finn, Hudson and Taj. Bett you fought to the end. You will be forever in our hearts and always be the "Moon of our Delight". Our deepest love always Bette.
Love your family
Reddy
Elsie Elizabeth (Bette):
Some happy memories from days gone by, thank you for giving me our daughter Lisa Grace.
Rest in peace Bett. Always Brian
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 20, 2019