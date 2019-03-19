A llan:
The Funeral Service for Mrs Beryl Jean ALLAN of Mandurah formerly of Wyalkatchem will be held in our Chapel, 2 Leslie Street, Mandurah, commencing at 9:45am, SATURDAY (23.03.2019). The cortege will leave the Chapel at the conclusion of the Service and arrive at the main entrance of LAKES Memorial Park Cemetery, 115 Stock Road, Parklands, Mandurah at 11:00am for the Burial.
2 LESLIE STREET MANDURAH 9535 4261
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 19, 2019