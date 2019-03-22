|
Currently, the Guest Book for Bernard BOWEN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 25 March 2019.
BOWEN (Bernard):
The University of Western Australia extends its deepest sympathies to Dr Bernard Bowen's family and friends. Dr Bowen was an extraordinary member of the Western Australian Scientific Community in a career spanning more than half a century.
He was inaugural Chair of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research and Western Australian's first government marine research scientist, later guiding the establishment of the Western Australian Marine Science Institution. The University awarded Dr Bowen an Honorary Doctorate of Letters in 2016. The legacy he leaves will benefit Western Australia for generations to come.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 22, 2019