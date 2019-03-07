Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Bernard ANDERSEN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 10 March 2019. View



ANDERSEN (Bernard):

Passed away peacefully on the 5th of March in the presence of his loving family. Fifty years of love, sharing and caring. We have walked the final journey side by side. Now you have gone ahead for a while, to show me the way. Wait for me, my darling, we will be together again.

Jean

ANDERSEN (Bernard):

We'll continue on the life lessons we learned from Dad, in always looking at the positive, always welcoming and cherishing time with people and living clean and modest lives. Your kind and giving spirit will be greatly missed.

Jillian and Wayne, Jeff and Kellie



