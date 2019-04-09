BEST (Basil Jeffrey ): Passed away peacefully on 5.4.2019, aged 95 years. Loving and devoted husband of Merle. Adored father to Christine (dec) and Judy. Respected father-in-law to Tom and David. Ever-present grandfather to Rosemary, Jenna, Becky and Tim. Great grandfather to Dash, Alex and Owen. A remarkable man who lived life to the full. We loved him and were loved by him so deeply.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 9, 2019