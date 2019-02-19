Barrie REES

REES (Barrie Avon):
Passed away peacefully with family by his side on 16.2.2019. Loving husband of Margaret (dec). Much loved father of Shane and Christine, Kim, Chris and Rachel, and Trina. Pamps to Bryce, Sarah, Natasha, Aaron, Ashleigh, Stephen, Kesah, Jessica and Damon. Great grandfather to Edith and Morrigan.
Reunited with his loving wife Margaret. Forever in our hearts.



Published in The West Australian on Feb. 19, 2019
