Guest Book for Barbara MILLER Friday, 8 March 2019.

MILLER (Barbara ): Farewell to an extraordinarily intelligent, witty, strong and inspirational woman who was so much more than a friend. You became our family when we didn't have one. You were there for every important moment of our lives over the past 15 years to celebrate milestones and offer guidance. You were always so keen to hear about our adventures and regale us with incredible stories of your own.

'Oh My Hat!' It has been an absolute pleasure, Barbara. We will think of you every time we sing Christmas carols, drink a fabulous looking cocktail or drive over the hill and exclaim at the beauty of Cottesloe beach.

Thank you for your love, friendship and endlessly enthusiastic support of everything we do. Much love from El and Jord.



