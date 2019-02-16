IVANKOVICH Barbara
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Barbara IVANKOVICH is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 19 February 2019.
Elizabeth (nee Aylmore ): 26.1.1943 - 13.2.2019 Passed away peacefully with her 2 adored children by her side. Much loved Mum of Natalie and Craig, Nan to Cayden, Jade and Seth, Mother in Law to Kieran and Sharon and a friend to many.
A strong and determined woman has left us but her wonderful spirit will always be with us.
Farewell to our beautiful Mum, you will be missed.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 16, 2019