|
Currently, the Guest Book for Barbara HARROP is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 16 March 2019.
HARROP Barbara
(nee Fry):
Passed away peacefully at Fremantle Hospital on 10th March 2019, aged 81.
Dearly loved wife of Geoff for 45 wonderful years. Loved mother of Vicki, Graeme, Kim (dec), Chris, Steve and Glenn.
Cherished Nanna of Scott and Damien and treasured great Nanna.
Just as you were, you will always be, a beautiful part of our memory.
Rest Peacefully
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 13, 2019