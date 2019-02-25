Barbara CHAPPELL

CHAPPELL (Barbara ): Adored wife of Peter (dec), treasured mother and mother-in-law to Dave and Chris, Deb, Tim and Ness, Jeremy and Annie, and much loved grandmother to Kaitlin, Holly, Emily, Sam, Sarah and Jessica. Went to be with her Lord Thursday 21st February, 2019.
Funeral at St Matthew's Anglican Church Shenton Park on Wednesday 6th of March at 1 pm.
"Well done good and faithful servant."

Published in The West Australian on Feb. 25, 2019
