|
Currently, the Guest Book for Barbara BELL is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 9 April 2019.
BELL (Barbara):
Of Armadale, passed away peacefully on 3rd April, loving Wife to Tom (dec), Mother to Jacqueline, Mother-in-law to Howard and Grandmother to Christopher.
Remembered with love.
Now at peace and ready to be reunited with Tom.
Many thanks to all staff at JE Murray Home, Dale Cottages for their dedicated care and support.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019