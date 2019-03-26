D'Abbondio (Augusta ): 29.11.31 - 21.3.19 Passed away suddenly. Dearly loved wife of Angelo (dec), devoted mum to AnnaMaria (dec), John and Marie, mother-in-law to Alison and Alan and cherished nonna to Laura and Michael, Andrew and Felice. A life filled with love for family and friends. So dearly loved, so dearly missed.
Forever in our hearts
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 26, 2019