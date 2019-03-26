Audrey ROGERS

ROGERS (Audrey ): 1.02.1922 to 25.03.2019 Loving wife of Albert Charles (dec). Beloved mother of Stephen, Victor, Gregory and Helen. Mother-in-law to Dawn, Jacquie, Gaye (dec) and Graeme. Nana to Tim, Tracey, Melanie, Bradley and Jennifer. Great Grand mother to 12.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 26, 2019
