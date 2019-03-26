ROGERS (Audrey ): 1.02.1922 to 25.03.2019 Loving wife of Albert Charles (dec). Beloved mother of Stephen, Victor, Gregory and Helen. Mother-in-law to Dawn, Jacquie, Gaye (dec) and Graeme. Nana to Tim, Tracey, Melanie, Bradley and Jennifer. Great Grand mother to 12.
Currently, the Guest Book for Audrey ROGERS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 29 March 2019.
Many thanks to staff at Juniper Annesley and Fiona Stanley Hospital.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 26, 2019