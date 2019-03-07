|
MIGLIORI (Audrey):
18.09.1934 - 28.02.2019 Loving Wife of Jim (dec). Wonderful Mum of Sheryll and Dave, Anthony and Erica and Christine and Jo.
Special Nan to Ryan and Melissa, Kelly, Nicole, Megan and Lachie and proud Great Nan of Tahlia, Tye and Tia.
Loved by so many, you will be truly missed. Our Queen will be now dancing with the love of her life.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 7, 2019